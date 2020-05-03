2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP9600/00
A quality performance
Looking for the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and quality? These over-ear, open-back headphones are built to take your home listening up a notch. You get great sound, premium construction, and gold-plated cable connections.
50 mm neodymium drivers
Open-back design
3m removable cable
Feel the music. Perfectly tuned 50 mm drivers deliver crisp bass, balanced midrange, and pristine high frequencies. The drivers are engineered to fit the ear's natural geometry, ensuring no detail is lost.
The headband is reinforced with durable steel, which adds just the right amount of tension for a secure fit. The double-layered headband cushion adds real comfort, and the breathable ear-cup cushions are perfect for long listening sessions.
Immerse in your favorite albums-on your smart device, home setup, TV, or laptop. The included cable boasts a gold-plated 6.3-3.5 mm jack adapter for the best connection when listening on audiophile-grade equipment.
Reviews
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.