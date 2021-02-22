2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV6025B/59
USB-C socket Hub expand to 5 Ports Mini HUB.
USB-C expands to HDMI, 3 USB-A and USB-C port with PD.
HDMI
Type C PD
USB port
Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.
Supports high-speed HDMI 4K resolution at 30 fps.
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.
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