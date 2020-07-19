2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV6113G/59
USB-C Hub expand to 3 Ports Mini HUB
USB-C 3.0 expand to 3-Ports :USB-C PD, HDMI USB-A.
3 outlets
HDMI
USB port
USB Type-C PD
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.
Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.
Supports high-speed HDMI 4K resolution at 30 fps.
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