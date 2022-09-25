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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
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Discontinued

Soundbar speaker

TAB7305/98

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Power to your movies. Or your music.

Be in the heart of the action. This powerful 300 W soundbar with wireless subwoofer and Dolby audio gives you full, rich sound and crisp dialogue. From blockbuster action to must-see shows, you’ll hear more. Love more.

See all benefits

Power to your movies. Or your music.

  • 2.1 CH wireless subwoofer

  • HDMI ARC

  • Dolby Audio

  • 300W

2.1 channels. Wireless subwoofer for deeper bass

2.1 channels bring richer, deeper, clearer sound to your favorite movies and shows. The compact wireless subwoofer delivers rich bass. While two midrange drivers and two tweeters combine to deliver beautifully balanced sound with crisp dialogue.

300 W output. Powerful sound

The roar of explosions. Iconic soundtracks. With 300 W of pure power, this soundbar and wireless subwoofer will make music and effects sound much bigger. You'll hear more detail in quieter moments and action scenes will blow you away.

Dolby Audio. Be in the heart of the action

Be immersed in your favorite shows and movies. This soundbar with wireless subwoofer supports the Dolby Digital Plus format for a more expansive and involving experience. Voices will be clearer. Effects will be more impressive.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

25/09/2022

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Works prefect and great sound

I have connected the TV receiver, the XBOX, a Nintendo Wii and the Android TV. and sometimes I synchronized my phone. All works perfect!!

Pros

Sound, price and features

Cons

Nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2022-03-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2022-03-25

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