2 year warranty
TAE2000LB/97
Feel the beat, love the fit
Put on the earbuds of these wired headphones and enjoy a lighter, more comfortable fit and superior sound quality. The earbuds also feature a USB-C connector, making them compatible with your devices.
Comfortable earbuds
In-line control
USB-C connector
Rich bass with crisp sound
Compact for a comfortable fit, so you can enjoy listening all day long.
What’s life on the go without your favourite tracks? These earbuds deliver rich bass through powerful 14.2 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening with in-ear earbuds that fit just right.
These great earbuds feature a built-in microphone that lets you easily switch from listening to music to taking calls, so you’ll always stay connected wherever you are.
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