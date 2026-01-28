2 year warranty
New
TAH2000BK/97
The Ringo
Everybody’s in a hurry but you! Slip on these retro-inspired wireless on-ear headphones and rock a laid-back style as you stroll to the beats you love. You get great sound, 26 hours of play time, and a fit so light you’ll barely feel it.
Retro design, great sound
Grab-and-go style
Up to 26 hours play time
Bluetooth multipoint
These on-ear headphones bring back the style you love—and add a generous helping of warm, modern sound from their 40 mm drivers! With the eye-catching rounded ear cups, you’ll look like you’re rocking a personal cassette player from back in the day. You get a great choice of colors too.
You get up to 26 hours of play time from a full charge, which takes 2 hours via USB-C. If you need a quick boost, charging these on-ear headphones for just 15 minutes will get you an extra 6 hours of play time.
Bluetooth 5.4 brings you a steadier connection for seamless streaming without annoying dips in the sound. You can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, and you can use the Philips Headphones app to manage your connected devices.
4.0
of 5
6
Reviews
Maestro1
28/01/2026
United Kingdom
Great headphones
Been using these headphones for a while now. They are really good, Great battery Great sound quality Good for calls Bluetooth is great Very light Would recomend
This review was made for Retro TAH2000BK Wireless on-ear headphones
Date of Use 2024-12-28
This review was made for Retro TAH2000BK Wireless on-ear headphones
Date of Use 2024-12-28
AC588
09/01/2026
United Kingdom
Crystal clear, light and comfy
I have been using this headphones for around 5 weeks and they are brilliant. Very light, battery is amazing and lasts me days with constant use. They are super comfortable, I wear glasses which makes double headphones a problem, well not anymore as the headphones dont crush my ears and glasses together. Sound is crystal clear. Bluetooth is fast and connects quick to my laptop. Would definitely recommend these to anybody.
Pros
Comfy, light, great battery, great for those wearing glasses, price, clear sound
Cons
Yet to find any
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Retro TAH2000BK Wireless on-ear headphones
Date of Use 2024-12-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Retro TAH2000BK Wireless on-ear headphones
Date of Use 2024-12-09
MRreview10
30/01/2026
United Kingdom
retro and reliable
These are a really good option for all the family. My kids and I have all been using them and I can relax knowing that at the price point I'm not expecting them to last forever but so far so good. We've never had any connectivity issues and after a few weeks of using them haven't had to charge them yet either. The retro/nostalgia look is waster on them but they fit us all comfortably and the sound quality is pretty good. Bit of a no brainer really.
This review was made for Retro TAH2000BK Wireless on-ear headphones
Date of Use 2025-12-30
This review was made for Retro TAH2000BK Wireless on-ear headphones
Date of Use 2025-12-30