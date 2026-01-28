Hello, and thank you for sharing your honest feedback with us. We’re truly sorry to hear that your experience with the Philips The Ringo headphones did not meet your expectations. Your comments regarding the design, comfort of the ear cushions, and sound performance are very valuable to us. We continuously work on improving our products, and feedback like yours helps guide future updates and developments. We’re glad to hear that you appreciated the battery life, but we understand that overall comfort and build quality are just as important. We would like to look into this further and support you directly. If you’re open to it, please contact our customer support team with your purchase details so we can assist you and explore possible solutions. - Philips Support: https://tv-sound-monitors.philips.com/s/contactsupport?language=en_US Thank you again for taking the time to share your experience. We hope to regain your trust in the future.