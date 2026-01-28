ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • The Ringo
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo
  • The Ringo

New

2000 seriesWireless on-ear headphones

TAH2000BK/97

4

| (6) Reviews

The Ringo

Everybody’s in a hurry but you! Slip on these retro-inspired wireless on-ear headphones and rock a laid-back style as you stroll to the beats you love. You get great sound, 26 hours of play time, and a fit so light you’ll barely feel it.

See all benefits

The Ringo

  • Retro design, great sound

  • Grab-and-go style

  • Up to 26 hours play time

  • Bluetooth multipoint

Looks from back then, sound from now

Looks from back then, sound from now

These on-ear headphones bring back the style you love—and add a generous helping of warm, modern sound from their 40 mm drivers! With the eye-catching rounded ear cups, you’ll look like you’re rocking a personal cassette player from back in the day. You get a great choice of colors too.

Long battery life and quick charging

Long battery life and quick charging

You get up to 26 hours of play time from a full charge, which takes 2 hours via USB-C. If you need a quick boost, charging these on-ear headphones for just 15 minutes will get you an extra 6 hours of play time.

Stable Bluetooth multipoint connection and easy pairing

Stable Bluetooth multipoint connection and easy pairing

Bluetooth 5.4 brings you a steadier connection for seamless streaming without annoying dips in the sound. You can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, and you can use the Philips Headphones app to manage your connected devices.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

6

Reviews

3
1

28/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great headphones

Been using these headphones for a while now. They are really good, Great battery Great sound quality Good for calls Bluetooth is great Very light Would recomend

This review was made for Retro TAH2000BK Wireless on-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-28

This review was made for Retro TAH2000BK Wireless on-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-28

09/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Crystal clear, light and comfy

I have been using this headphones for around 5 weeks and they are brilliant. Very light, battery is amazing and lasts me days with constant use. They are super comfortable, I wear glasses which makes double headphones a problem, well not anymore as the headphones dont crush my ears and glasses together. Sound is crystal clear. Bluetooth is fast and connects quick to my laptop. Would definitely recommend these to anybody.

Pros

Comfy, light, great battery, great for those wearing glasses, price, clear sound

Cons

Yet to find any

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Retro TAH2000BK Wireless on-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Retro TAH2000BK Wireless on-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-09

30/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

retro and reliable

These are a really good option for all the family. My kids and I have all been using them and I can relax knowing that at the price point I'm not expecting them to last forever but so far so good. We've never had any connectivity issues and after a few weeks of using them haven't had to charge them yet either. The retro/nostalgia look is waster on them but they fit us all comfortably and the sound quality is pretty good. Bit of a no brainer really.

This review was made for Retro TAH2000BK Wireless on-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-12-30

This review was made for Retro TAH2000BK Wireless on-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-12-30

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.