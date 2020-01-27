2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAJP10/00
Philips Georg Jensen Power Bank
When you demand beauty from your tech, this power bank delivers. Meticulously designed with dark-brown leather and polished-steel elements, the body conceals a wireless Qi charging pad. The detachable strap is also a USB-A to USB-C cable.
The large charging surface makes it easy to place a phone on the pad, and the maximum charge power is 5 W.
The dark-brown silicone carry strap incorporates USB-A to USB-C connections to charge the power bank.
Georg Jensen polished-steel elements
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