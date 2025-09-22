2 year warranty
TAS1000B/00
The tiny dancer
Slip it in your pocket. Hang it from your bag. Attach it to the handlebars of your bike. When you want bigger bassier sound than you can get from your phone, this splash-proof ultra-portable Bluetooth® speaker is the perfect way to flow.
Funky sound with Bass+
Auracast™ for bigger sound
20 hours play time
Splash proof. Handy strap
This little speaker knows how to go big on the tunes you love. You get 10 W max (5 W RMS) of vibrant sound, plus solid bass thanks to its passive radiator and our exclusive Bass+ technology. There’s a built-in mic for hands-free calls too.
With up to 20 hours play time on a single charge, you can keep the tunes coming. The small, tear-resistant strap makes it easy to hang this speaker from your backpack, or your bike’s handlebars, and the IPX5 splash-proof build protects from raindrops and spills. A full recharge takes around 2.5 hours via USB-C.
Playlists ready? Bluetooth® 5.4 brings a faster, steadier connection that won’t dip in built-up areas, and it gives you a wider range. You can use the Philips Entertainment companion app to select your source.
Reviews
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
The IPX5 rating means the speaker is protected against jets of water.