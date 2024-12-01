2 year warranty
TAS1108BK/00
Add some atmosphere to your sounds
Add some mood lighting to your music with this fantastic Bluetooth speaker. Choose your favorite multi-colored light mode to add some atmosphere or relax to the gentle night light at the end of a long day.
Bluetooth version 5.3
Multiple lighting modes
3W RMS output power
Pair two speakers for stereo
In the mood for even richer sounds? You can easily connect two identical speakers together for fantastic stereo sound. When you connect a second speaker the lights will also synchronize.
This great speaker features multiple light modes so you can add some real atmosphere to your music. Choose between multi-colored lights, a fader and a soft, white night light for when you want to settle down at the end of a long day.
This speaker's smooth, rounded corners and gentle, fading lights create a smart look. Compact enough to pick up and take with you, the speaker is not only easy to carry from room to room – it also looks great in any of them.
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