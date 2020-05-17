2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAS5305/00
Bring the party
Bring the music anywhere with the waterproof Bluetooth speaker that’s ready to party! You get 12 hours play time and vibrant sound with punchy bass. Colored LEDs put on a lightshow for your tunes. Audio-in lets you connect other sources.
Bluetooth®
16 W Output Power
12 hours play time
IPX7 waterproof
This portable Bluetooth speaker is IPX7-rated—which means it can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. You can party in the shower, by the pool, or even in the pool! The wireless range is 20 m.
Sound stays clear even when you play the music loud, and a passive radiator boosts the bass. You get 12 hours play time, and a full charge takes 6 hours. Want to make the party even bigger? Pair with an identical speaker for stereo sound.
When the party's pumping, so is the lightshow. LED lights at each end of the speaker flash to the tunes.
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