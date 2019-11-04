2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAVS300/00
Modern retro
Play it your way. This Bluetooth speaker gives you portable sound in a retro package. You get 10 hours play time, clear sound, and aux-in to connect to any source. Authentic 1950s detailing in wood and brass adds timeless magic to the mix.
Bluetooth®
4 W Output Power
10 hours play time
This retro-style Bluetooth speaker looks like it's straight out of the 1950s. The vintage wooden cabinet. The brass-toned volume control knob aand speaker grille. Details from back when jazz had the edge and rock and roll was just beginning.
The battery gives you 10 hours play time from a full charge. Charging takes around 4 hours and is easy via the included micro USB cable. A simple press of the Bluetooth button gets this speaker ready to pair with your Bluetooth device.
From classical to electronica. Just because this speaker looks jazz doesn't mean it's only good for playing jazz. Whatever you're listening to, the 1.75" full-range driver delivers crisp, clear sound. A passive radiator boosts the bass, giving you a pleasing punch on the low-end tones.
Reviews