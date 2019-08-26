2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAVS500/00
All that jazz
Looks to warm your heart. Sound to move your feet. This large retro-style Bluetooth speaker gives you 10 hours play time, powerful bass, and aux-in to connect to any source. Authentic 1950s detailing adds timeless magic to the mix.
Bluetooth®
10 W Output Power
10 hours play time
This retro-style Bluetooth speaker looks like it's straight out of the 1950s. The vintage wooden cabinet. The brass-toned volume control knob aand speaker grille. Details from back when jazz had the edge and rock and roll was just beginning.
The battery gives you 10 hours play time from a full charge. Charging takes around 4 hours and is easy via the included micro USB cable. A simple press of the Bluetooth button gets this speaker ready to pair with your Bluetooth device.
From hip-hop to EDM. Just because this speaker looks jazz doesn't mean it only plays jazz. Whatever you're listening to, the 3" full-range driver delivers clear, detailed sound. A bass-reflex port fills in the low tones, giving you rounded, powerful bass response.
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