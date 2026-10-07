My Philips Epilator is not working

2 year warranty
If your Philips epilator isn’t working properly, there could be several reasons. Use the guide below to solve the issue.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE275/00.
Can epilating damage lymphatic vessels in my armpit?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
How do I use the attachments of my Philips epilator?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I use the attachments of my Philips Satinelle Epilator?