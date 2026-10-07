My Philips Epilator does not remove hair properly

2 year warranty
If your Philips epilator is not removing your body hair completely, follow our tips to improve the performance of your device or watch the video below on how to properly use your epilator.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE275/00.
Can epilating damage lymphatic vessels in my armpit?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
How do I use the attachments of my Philips epilator?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I use the attachments of my Philips Satinelle Epilator?