My Philips shaver is making a loud noise

2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: X3021/00, S1151/00, S3144/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
What do the lights on my Philips S1000, S3000 or X3000 shaver mean?
What warranty, repair and service options are available for Philips shavers?
How do Philips shavers help to reduce skin irritation?
How often should I clean my Philips shaver, and which cleaning method should I use?
Wet shave, dry shave, foam/gel or shower use: which Philips shaving routine should I choose?
What makes Philips shavers durable and reliable over time?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
How do I find my shaver model and compatible replacement parts?
How do Philips electric shavers compare with manual razors, beard trimmers and other grooming tools?
Are Philips shavers waterproof, washable or shower-safe?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Philips rotary vs foil shavers: which is better for my shave?
What should I do during the first weeks with a new Philips electric shaver?
How often should I replace Philips shaver heads, blades and cleaning accessories?
How can I extend the battery life of my Philips shaver?
What should I do if my Philips shaver performance drops over time?
Why is my skin irritated after using my Philips shaver?
Which Philips electric shaver is best for me?
Can I get a close shave without irritation with a Philips shaver?
How do Philips shavers perform on thick or coarse beard hair?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?