Search terms

EN
AR
Product support

Philips support home

Search by product number

Recommended results
    Where can I find my model number?
    Find my product number
    Where can I find my product number?

    Sorry, no results found.

     

    It seems that you have searched for something other than what we expected.

     

    Please consider the following suggestions to find your product:

    • Use the full original product model number (e.g. GC6440, HD9650/90 or HX9351/52).
    • Searching by name: 'Sonicare Diamondclean', 'Airfryer XXL', 'Oneblade'Specifically, for electric toothbrushes; toothbrush model numbers contain a '/' (for example: HX9361/62).We suggest you check the product box (model number could be on the bottom) or on your invoice. Some common mistakes; HX680A , HX939B, HX6100. These are the handles or chargers of the toothbrushes.
    • Regarding our electric shavers, trimmers or Oneblades: 'NL9206AD' is the postcode of the factory; the model number is printed near to it. Some examples: S7788/55, QP2620/65, QT4070/41.

     

    Alternatively, search for your product via the categories starting by clicking 'Browse by category'

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    Found {number} products

    Found your model, but...

    This product is not available in your country, but we found one in another country

    Please select your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number shown in blue.

    Found your model!

    foundation-catalog.se01c-prx-search.search-sub-heading7

    This product is available in another country. You might not get all of the services available

    If this is the correct one, please select it below. Otherwise, search again.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products

    Most visited support topics

    Troubleshooting and repair

    Get your broken product repaired or replaced

    Register your product

    Get extended warranty or benefit from available promotions

    Warranty

    Read the Philips warranty policy

    Software and updates

    Download latest software update

    Product finder

    Recommended results
      Where can I find my model number?
      Find my product number
      Where can I find my product number?

      Sorry, no results found.

       

      It seems that you have searched for something other than what we expected.

       

      Please consider the following suggestions to find your product:

      • Use the full original product model number (e.g. GC6440, HD9650/90 or HX9351/52).
      • Searching by name: 'Sonicare Diamondclean', 'Airfryer XXL', 'Oneblade'Specifically, for electric toothbrushes; toothbrush model numbers contain a '/' (for example: HX9361/62).We suggest you check the product box (model number could be on the bottom) or on your invoice. Some common mistakes; HX680A , HX939B, HX6100. These are the handles or chargers of the toothbrushes.
      • Regarding our electric shavers, trimmers or Oneblades: 'NL9206AD' is the postcode of the factory; the model number is printed near to it. Some examples: S7788/55, QP2620/65, QT4070/41.

       

      Alternatively, search for your product via the categories starting by clicking 'Browse by category'

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      Found {number} products

      Found your model, but...

      This product is not available in your country, but we found one in another country

      Please select your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number shown in blue.

      Found your model!

      foundation-catalog.se01c-prx-search.search-sub-heading7

      This product is available in another country. You might not get all of the services available

      If this is the correct one, please select it below. Otherwise, search again.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products

      Browse product category to find your product

      View all categories

      • Sound and Vision

        Sound and Vision

      • Personal care

        Personal care

      • Mother & child care

        Mother & child care

      • Household products

        Household products

      • Automotive

        Automotive

      • Accessories

        Accessories

      Can't find what you're looking for ?

      Get in touch with our support team

      Contact support

      Are you a health professional?

      Get support for professional healthcare solutions

      Go to Philips Healthcare
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.