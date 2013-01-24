Advancing the quality of cancer care​

With those MRIs, we can reduce the number of biopsies we are taking. We're saving 40% of biopsies. Not only is that a saving in monetary terms, it's also a saving of patient side effects." *
Christof Kastner, PhD, FRCS (Urol), FEBU
Consultant Urologist & Prostate Cancer Lead, Cambridge University Hospitals
Wouldn't it be a shame if a patient didn't know that a clinical trial was available? How do we make sure that their doctor knows about this particular trial? Wouldn't it be a shame if a physician wasn't aware of these particular steps that one had to take when starting on a specific complex medication regiment?"
David Jackman, M.D.
Medical Director of Clinical Pathways, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
The precision of our equipment has allowed us to do things that are not necessarily available to most departments."
Lane Rosen, M.D.
Director of Radiation Oncology, Willis-Knighton Cancer Center
On the one hand we have what we want to describe as personalized medicine. So the treatment is tailored to what is found in the patient. And on the other hand, we want to more or less generalize how to use therapy in a group of patients."
Professor Pieter Postmus, M.D., PhD
Head of Department and Professor of Pulmonology, Leiden University Medical Centre
Orchestrating clear care pathways
Smart technologies and integrated workflows can remove complexity and waste in combined oncology therapies and accelerate the transition to value-based care. Our experts assess the various ways in which technology enables this transition and what the future will hold and reflect on the advancements that came from COVID-19.
