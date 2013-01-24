Home
Oncology

Orchestrating clear care pathways

Smart technologies and integrated workflows can remove complexity and waste in combined oncology therapies and accelerate the transition to value-based care. Our experts assess the various ways in which technology enables this transition and what the future will hold and reflect on the advancements that came from COVID-19.
Reducing the number of biopsies needed

At a glance

  • Healthcare in the future will be enabled by technology with automated interpretation of data, monitoring clinical practice with insights coming back to patients and care providers to support making the right decisions
  • Telehealth and telemedicine have been accelerated by COVID-19, are here to stay and will extend the reach of cancer care to patients at home
  • Multi-disciplinary decision-making and collaboration will be made more seamless

Hear what your peers are saying about orchestrating clear care pathways


Dr. Kastner discusses expanding quality care to the home

Dr. Kastner
Healthcare in the future will be very much dependent on technology. It is the quality which is provided by data. It is provided by automated interpretation of that data, automated monitoring of our own practice, which then feeds us and the patient with the information which we need to make the right decision."

Christof Kastner, PhD, FRCS (Urol), FEBU

Consultant Urologist & Prostate Cancer Lead, Cambridge University Hospitals

Dr. Rosen examines how COVID-19 has accelerated telehealth

Dr. Rosen
One of the real barriers to doing telemedicine has always been the fear of legal issues, lawsuits, hyper violations - and I think a lot of that has been reduced during COVID and has proven to be helpful to help medical departments extend into this area."

Lane Rosen, M.D.

Director of Radiation Oncology, Willis-Knighton Cancer Center

Dr. Jackman speaks about bringing information to the physician’s fingertips

Dr. Jackman
How do we put information at their fingertips, instead of them having to go to a myriad of different resources, and textbooks, and online sites, to try to come with the right decisions? And so this is part of what Dana-Farber's Pathways are trying to do."

David Jackman, M.D.

Medical Director of Clinical Pathways, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dr. Postmus discusses harnessing information and the future of cancer care

Dr. Postmus
The information that is available is so much larger that it will definitely improve the way we are dealing with patients. But on the other hand, it makes it all much more complex. For that, technical solutions are definitely needed just to create the enormous stream of information canalized in a way that it is dealable with."

Professor Pieter Postmus, M.D., PhD

Head of Department and Professor of Pulmonology, Leiden University Medical Centre

People in conversation

