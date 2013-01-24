These are major questions in oncology today. What if you could realize efficient workflows across your cancer care domains and locations?

What if you could effectively translate best practices across locations within your health system? What if you could automate processes within the care pathways, driving efficiency and consistency of care, and shortening the time to diagnosis and treatment while increasing both patient and staff satisfaction?

This article will look at two examples of overcoming complex workflows in two oncology domains: pathology and radiation oncology.