Search terms

EN
AR
New

Advanced Visualization Workspace 16

Multi-vendor and multimodality solution with rich portfolio of applications

Find similar products

Advanced Visualization Workspace 16 is designed to deliver fast results and clinical confidence across specialties, powered by automation and AI. The rich portfolio of applications covers a breadth and depth of clinical needs, with capabilities incorporated into user-centric guided workflows that help simplify reading, support clinical confidence and reduce time to diagnosis.

Contact & support
Features
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications

Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications

The Suite offers a single and multimodality environment for cardiovascular imaging. It allows for a consolidated patient overview, while facilitating a clinician-centric workflow for cardiovascular assessments. The suite includes; Cardiac MR; Cardiac CT with coronary assessment, functional CT analysis and PCI planning; and AV Vascular analysis including tools to assist with pre-procedural planning. Your analysis becomes streamlined and standardized, with a findings dashboard that provides visibility into imaging and results relevant to diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications

Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
The Suite offers a single and multimodality environment for cardiovascular imaging. It allows for a consolidated patient overview, while facilitating a clinician-centric workflow for cardiovascular assessments. The suite includes; Cardiac MR; Cardiac CT with coronary assessment, functional CT analysis and PCI planning; and AV Vascular analysis including tools to assist with pre-procedural planning. Your analysis becomes streamlined and standardized, with a findings dashboard that provides visibility into imaging and results relevant to diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications

The Suite offers a single and multimodality environment for cardiovascular imaging. It allows for a consolidated patient overview, while facilitating a clinician-centric workflow for cardiovascular assessments. The suite includes; Cardiac MR; Cardiac CT with coronary assessment, functional CT analysis and PCI planning; and AV Vascular analysis including tools to assist with pre-procedural planning. Your analysis becomes streamlined and standardized, with a findings dashboard that provides visibility into imaging and results relevant to diagnosis and subsequent treatment.
Click here for more information
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications

Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications

The Suite offers a single and multimodality environment for cardiovascular imaging. It allows for a consolidated patient overview, while facilitating a clinician-centric workflow for cardiovascular assessments. The suite includes; Cardiac MR; Cardiac CT with coronary assessment, functional CT analysis and PCI planning; and AV Vascular analysis including tools to assist with pre-procedural planning. Your analysis becomes streamlined and standardized, with a findings dashboard that provides visibility into imaging and results relevant to diagnosis and subsequent treatment.
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools

Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools

Supporting diagnosis of complex cases with robust tools. Cancer patients require constant vigilance. Advanced Visualization Workspace provides updated applications and tools across multiple clinical cases, including screening, diagnosis, tumor progression and treatment response. Automation and AI-enabled tools support you visualize, present, and communicate clinical information for efficient reporting and follow-up (e.g. CT Lung Nodule Assessment, CT Virtual Colonoscopy, CT Liver Analysis, MR Liver Health, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, Multi Modality Tumor Tracking and qEASL)

Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools

Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Supporting diagnosis of complex cases with robust tools. Cancer patients require constant vigilance. Advanced Visualization Workspace provides updated applications and tools across multiple clinical cases, including screening, diagnosis, tumor progression and treatment response. Automation and AI-enabled tools support you visualize, present, and communicate clinical information for efficient reporting and follow-up (e.g. CT Lung Nodule Assessment, CT Virtual Colonoscopy, CT Liver Analysis, MR Liver Health, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, Multi Modality Tumor Tracking and qEASL)

Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools

Supporting diagnosis of complex cases with robust tools. Cancer patients require constant vigilance. Advanced Visualization Workspace provides updated applications and tools across multiple clinical cases, including screening, diagnosis, tumor progression and treatment response. Automation and AI-enabled tools support you visualize, present, and communicate clinical information for efficient reporting and follow-up (e.g. CT Lung Nodule Assessment, CT Virtual Colonoscopy, CT Liver Analysis, MR Liver Health, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, Multi Modality Tumor Tracking and qEASL)
Click here for more information
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools

Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools

Supporting diagnosis of complex cases with robust tools. Cancer patients require constant vigilance. Advanced Visualization Workspace provides updated applications and tools across multiple clinical cases, including screening, diagnosis, tumor progression and treatment response. Automation and AI-enabled tools support you visualize, present, and communicate clinical information for efficient reporting and follow-up (e.g. CT Lung Nodule Assessment, CT Virtual Colonoscopy, CT Liver Analysis, MR Liver Health, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, Multi Modality Tumor Tracking and qEASL)
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3

Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3

The Advanced Visualization Workspace portfolio of neurology applications offers capabilities designed to increase diagnostic confidence in acute cases, as well as chronic neurological conditions (e.g. CT Brain Perfusion, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, MR Longitudinal Brain Analysis). Multiple built-in features support your diagnosis and help you achieve confident answers for this most complex organ. Applications are brought together on a single, scalable solution that can help reduce reading times, enable clinical confidence and facilitate efficient reporting and follow-up.

Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3

Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
The Advanced Visualization Workspace portfolio of neurology applications offers capabilities designed to increase diagnostic confidence in acute cases, as well as chronic neurological conditions (e.g. CT Brain Perfusion, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, MR Longitudinal Brain Analysis). Multiple built-in features support your diagnosis and help you achieve confident answers for this most complex organ. Applications are brought together on a single, scalable solution that can help reduce reading times, enable clinical confidence and facilitate efficient reporting and follow-up.

Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3

The Advanced Visualization Workspace portfolio of neurology applications offers capabilities designed to increase diagnostic confidence in acute cases, as well as chronic neurological conditions (e.g. CT Brain Perfusion, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, MR Longitudinal Brain Analysis). Multiple built-in features support your diagnosis and help you achieve confident answers for this most complex organ. Applications are brought together on a single, scalable solution that can help reduce reading times, enable clinical confidence and facilitate efficient reporting and follow-up.
Click here for more information
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3

Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3

The Advanced Visualization Workspace portfolio of neurology applications offers capabilities designed to increase diagnostic confidence in acute cases, as well as chronic neurological conditions (e.g. CT Brain Perfusion, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, MR Longitudinal Brain Analysis). Multiple built-in features support your diagnosis and help you achieve confident answers for this most complex organ. Applications are brought together on a single, scalable solution that can help reduce reading times, enable clinical confidence and facilitate efficient reporting and follow-up.
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view

Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view

The Advanced Visualization Viewer is a multi-modality viewer with customized workflows, findings dashboard and user-defined hanging protocols. The AV Viewer supports fusion viewing, 2D and 3D manipulation, side-by-side comparison, measurements, and series management with basic and advanced image visualization and post-processing tool.

Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view

Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
The Advanced Visualization Viewer is a multi-modality viewer with customized workflows, findings dashboard and user-defined hanging protocols. The AV Viewer supports fusion viewing, 2D and 3D manipulation, side-by-side comparison, measurements, and series management with basic and advanced image visualization and post-processing tool.

Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view

The Advanced Visualization Viewer is a multi-modality viewer with customized workflows, findings dashboard and user-defined hanging protocols. The AV Viewer supports fusion viewing, 2D and 3D manipulation, side-by-side comparison, measurements, and series management with basic and advanced image visualization and post-processing tool.
Click here for more information
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view

Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view

The Advanced Visualization Viewer is a multi-modality viewer with customized workflows, findings dashboard and user-defined hanging protocols. The AV Viewer supports fusion viewing, 2D and 3D manipulation, side-by-side comparison, measurements, and series management with basic and advanced image visualization and post-processing tool.
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows

AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows

3D capabilities are available within the Spectral Magic Glass on PACS (sMGoP) and Light Magic Glass applications are helping radiologists review and analyze multiple layers of spectral data at once, including on their PACS. It supports on-demand simultaneous analysis of multiple spectral results for a Region Of Interest (ROI) and provides spectral results available during a routine reading, virtually anywhere, enterprise-wide.

AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows

3D capabilities are available within the Spectral Magic Glass on PACS (sMGoP) and Light Magic Glass applications are helping radiologists review and analyze multiple layers of spectral data at once, including on their PACS. It supports on-demand simultaneous analysis of multiple spectral results for a Region Of Interest (ROI) and provides spectral results available during a routine reading, virtually anywhere, enterprise-wide.

AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows

3D capabilities are available within the Spectral Magic Glass on PACS (sMGoP) and Light Magic Glass applications are helping radiologists review and analyze multiple layers of spectral data at once, including on their PACS. It supports on-demand simultaneous analysis of multiple spectral results for a Region Of Interest (ROI) and provides spectral results available during a routine reading, virtually anywhere, enterprise-wide.
  • Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
  • Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
  • Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
  • Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
See all features
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications

Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications

The Suite offers a single and multimodality environment for cardiovascular imaging. It allows for a consolidated patient overview, while facilitating a clinician-centric workflow for cardiovascular assessments. The suite includes; Cardiac MR; Cardiac CT with coronary assessment, functional CT analysis and PCI planning; and AV Vascular analysis including tools to assist with pre-procedural planning. Your analysis becomes streamlined and standardized, with a findings dashboard that provides visibility into imaging and results relevant to diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications

Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
The Suite offers a single and multimodality environment for cardiovascular imaging. It allows for a consolidated patient overview, while facilitating a clinician-centric workflow for cardiovascular assessments. The suite includes; Cardiac MR; Cardiac CT with coronary assessment, functional CT analysis and PCI planning; and AV Vascular analysis including tools to assist with pre-procedural planning. Your analysis becomes streamlined and standardized, with a findings dashboard that provides visibility into imaging and results relevant to diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications

The Suite offers a single and multimodality environment for cardiovascular imaging. It allows for a consolidated patient overview, while facilitating a clinician-centric workflow for cardiovascular assessments. The suite includes; Cardiac MR; Cardiac CT with coronary assessment, functional CT analysis and PCI planning; and AV Vascular analysis including tools to assist with pre-procedural planning. Your analysis becomes streamlined and standardized, with a findings dashboard that provides visibility into imaging and results relevant to diagnosis and subsequent treatment.
Click here for more information
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications

Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications

The Suite offers a single and multimodality environment for cardiovascular imaging. It allows for a consolidated patient overview, while facilitating a clinician-centric workflow for cardiovascular assessments. The suite includes; Cardiac MR; Cardiac CT with coronary assessment, functional CT analysis and PCI planning; and AV Vascular analysis including tools to assist with pre-procedural planning. Your analysis becomes streamlined and standardized, with a findings dashboard that provides visibility into imaging and results relevant to diagnosis and subsequent treatment.
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools

Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools

Supporting diagnosis of complex cases with robust tools. Cancer patients require constant vigilance. Advanced Visualization Workspace provides updated applications and tools across multiple clinical cases, including screening, diagnosis, tumor progression and treatment response. Automation and AI-enabled tools support you visualize, present, and communicate clinical information for efficient reporting and follow-up (e.g. CT Lung Nodule Assessment, CT Virtual Colonoscopy, CT Liver Analysis, MR Liver Health, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, Multi Modality Tumor Tracking and qEASL)

Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools

Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Supporting diagnosis of complex cases with robust tools. Cancer patients require constant vigilance. Advanced Visualization Workspace provides updated applications and tools across multiple clinical cases, including screening, diagnosis, tumor progression and treatment response. Automation and AI-enabled tools support you visualize, present, and communicate clinical information for efficient reporting and follow-up (e.g. CT Lung Nodule Assessment, CT Virtual Colonoscopy, CT Liver Analysis, MR Liver Health, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, Multi Modality Tumor Tracking and qEASL)

Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools

Supporting diagnosis of complex cases with robust tools. Cancer patients require constant vigilance. Advanced Visualization Workspace provides updated applications and tools across multiple clinical cases, including screening, diagnosis, tumor progression and treatment response. Automation and AI-enabled tools support you visualize, present, and communicate clinical information for efficient reporting and follow-up (e.g. CT Lung Nodule Assessment, CT Virtual Colonoscopy, CT Liver Analysis, MR Liver Health, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, Multi Modality Tumor Tracking and qEASL)
Click here for more information
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools

Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools

Supporting diagnosis of complex cases with robust tools. Cancer patients require constant vigilance. Advanced Visualization Workspace provides updated applications and tools across multiple clinical cases, including screening, diagnosis, tumor progression and treatment response. Automation and AI-enabled tools support you visualize, present, and communicate clinical information for efficient reporting and follow-up (e.g. CT Lung Nodule Assessment, CT Virtual Colonoscopy, CT Liver Analysis, MR Liver Health, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, Multi Modality Tumor Tracking and qEASL)
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3

Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3

The Advanced Visualization Workspace portfolio of neurology applications offers capabilities designed to increase diagnostic confidence in acute cases, as well as chronic neurological conditions (e.g. CT Brain Perfusion, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, MR Longitudinal Brain Analysis). Multiple built-in features support your diagnosis and help you achieve confident answers for this most complex organ. Applications are brought together on a single, scalable solution that can help reduce reading times, enable clinical confidence and facilitate efficient reporting and follow-up.

Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3

Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
The Advanced Visualization Workspace portfolio of neurology applications offers capabilities designed to increase diagnostic confidence in acute cases, as well as chronic neurological conditions (e.g. CT Brain Perfusion, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, MR Longitudinal Brain Analysis). Multiple built-in features support your diagnosis and help you achieve confident answers for this most complex organ. Applications are brought together on a single, scalable solution that can help reduce reading times, enable clinical confidence and facilitate efficient reporting and follow-up.

Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3

The Advanced Visualization Workspace portfolio of neurology applications offers capabilities designed to increase diagnostic confidence in acute cases, as well as chronic neurological conditions (e.g. CT Brain Perfusion, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, MR Longitudinal Brain Analysis). Multiple built-in features support your diagnosis and help you achieve confident answers for this most complex organ. Applications are brought together on a single, scalable solution that can help reduce reading times, enable clinical confidence and facilitate efficient reporting and follow-up.
Click here for more information
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3

Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3

The Advanced Visualization Workspace portfolio of neurology applications offers capabilities designed to increase diagnostic confidence in acute cases, as well as chronic neurological conditions (e.g. CT Brain Perfusion, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, MR Longitudinal Brain Analysis). Multiple built-in features support your diagnosis and help you achieve confident answers for this most complex organ. Applications are brought together on a single, scalable solution that can help reduce reading times, enable clinical confidence and facilitate efficient reporting and follow-up.
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view

Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view

The Advanced Visualization Viewer is a multi-modality viewer with customized workflows, findings dashboard and user-defined hanging protocols. The AV Viewer supports fusion viewing, 2D and 3D manipulation, side-by-side comparison, measurements, and series management with basic and advanced image visualization and post-processing tool.

Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view

Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
The Advanced Visualization Viewer is a multi-modality viewer with customized workflows, findings dashboard and user-defined hanging protocols. The AV Viewer supports fusion viewing, 2D and 3D manipulation, side-by-side comparison, measurements, and series management with basic and advanced image visualization and post-processing tool.

Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view

The Advanced Visualization Viewer is a multi-modality viewer with customized workflows, findings dashboard and user-defined hanging protocols. The AV Viewer supports fusion viewing, 2D and 3D manipulation, side-by-side comparison, measurements, and series management with basic and advanced image visualization and post-processing tool.
Click here for more information
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view

Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view

The Advanced Visualization Viewer is a multi-modality viewer with customized workflows, findings dashboard and user-defined hanging protocols. The AV Viewer supports fusion viewing, 2D and 3D manipulation, side-by-side comparison, measurements, and series management with basic and advanced image visualization and post-processing tool.
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows

AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows

3D capabilities are available within the Spectral Magic Glass on PACS (sMGoP) and Light Magic Glass applications are helping radiologists review and analyze multiple layers of spectral data at once, including on their PACS. It supports on-demand simultaneous analysis of multiple spectral results for a Region Of Interest (ROI) and provides spectral results available during a routine reading, virtually anywhere, enterprise-wide.

AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows

3D capabilities are available within the Spectral Magic Glass on PACS (sMGoP) and Light Magic Glass applications are helping radiologists review and analyze multiple layers of spectral data at once, including on their PACS. It supports on-demand simultaneous analysis of multiple spectral results for a Region Of Interest (ROI) and provides spectral results available during a routine reading, virtually anywhere, enterprise-wide.

AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows

3D capabilities are available within the Spectral Magic Glass on PACS (sMGoP) and Light Magic Glass applications are helping radiologists review and analyze multiple layers of spectral data at once, including on their PACS. It supports on-demand simultaneous analysis of multiple spectral results for a Region Of Interest (ROI) and provides spectral results available during a routine reading, virtually anywhere, enterprise-wide.
  • https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2211568423001171.
  • Improvement in launch time (50% to 85%) compared previous version Advanced Visualization Workspace 12, as assessed by test data in a test environment
  • Sollmann N. et al. Subtraction Maps Derived from Longitudinal Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Patients with Glioma Facilitate Early Detection of Tumor Progression. Cancers 2020, 12, 3111
  • Advanced Visualization Workspace 16 is not for sale in the USA and in certain other countries. Future availability cannot be ensured. Please contact your sales representative to determine if the product is available in your country.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.