Amara View Minimal contact full face mask

Amara View

Minimal contact full face mask

High marks for performance, no marks on the bridge of the nose. Now, with convenient magnetic clips for enhanced ease of use.

Features
Innovative design

Amara View's innovative design prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge.¹ It’s easy to wear glasses, read, or watch TV without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.
Convenient magnetic clips

Magnetic clips make attaching or reattaching headgear before bed or in the middle of the night easy and fast. Availability of magnetic clips varies. Contact your local Philips customer service department for availability.
Easy to use

One modular frame for all cushion sizes.
Wide field of vision

Amara View covers less of the patient’s face and has a wider field of vision than the Resmed AirFit F20 or the Fisher & Paykel Simplus. It’s also smaller and lighter (Note: excludes Amara View’s quick release tube)

New patients prefer Amara View nearly 4 to 1 over Quattro, based on the degree of confinement they feel wearing the masks.*

29% higher in comfort**

29% higher in seal**

20% higher in stability**

25% higher with overall fit**

37% higher in overall appeal**

*Philips-Respironics sponsored testing at seven contracted clinical sites for a 2 week X 2 week randomized crossover studywith 64 patients new to CPAP. Each patient tried Amara View and either Quattro or AirFit F10. Mask order between the two maskwas randomized. Mask comparison responses were collected after the second interval crossover. Statistical significance at 95% confidence, +/- 5% using a one-sample Bionomial Test comparing the observed proportion to a 50/50 split. Average comparisons using a 0 to 10 rating score; Among participants expressing a preference of one mask over another; Quattro, p-value = .004

**Philips-Respironics sponsored testing at two contracted clinical sites. Ninety-five compliant Quattro patients rated Quattro and then Amara View after approximately 30 days. Statistical significance at 95% confidence, +/- 5% using paired t-test comparing averages of 0 to 10 rating scores; p-value < .001

  • ¹Design claim
  • 2 Internal testing (May 2014, April 2017, August 2017, January 2018) comparing Amara View with Resmed AirFit F20 and F&P Simplus.

