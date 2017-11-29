Search terms

EN
AR

Philips Respironics Amara View

Under-the-nose full face mask

Find similar products

Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge. This tube-in-front, full face mask is also designed to allow users to wear glasses, read, or watch tv at bedtime. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.

Contact & support

Media Gallery

Features
Wide field of view
Wide field of view

Wide field of view

It's easy to wear glasses, read or watch TV before bedtime without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.

Wide field of view

Wide field of view
It's easy to wear glasses, read or watch TV before bedtime without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.

Wide field of view

It's easy to wear glasses, read or watch TV before bedtime without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.
Click here for more information
Wide field of view
Wide field of view

Wide field of view

It's easy to wear glasses, read or watch TV before bedtime without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.
Quick and convenient release
Quick and convenient release

Quick and convenient release

The quick-release tube is designed to aid in easy disassembly as you get up throughout the night.

Quick and convenient release

Quick and convenient release
The quick-release tube is designed to aid in easy disassembly as you get up throughout the night.

Quick and convenient release

The quick-release tube is designed to aid in easy disassembly as you get up throughout the night.
Click here for more information
Quick and convenient release
Quick and convenient release

Quick and convenient release

The quick-release tube is designed to aid in easy disassembly as you get up throughout the night.
Easy to use
Easy to use

Easy to use

Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.

Easy to use

Easy to use
Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.

Easy to use

Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.
Click here for more information
Easy to use
Easy to use

Easy to use

Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.
Innovative design for comfort
Innovative design for comfort

Innovative design for comfort

Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.

Innovative design for comfort

Innovative design for comfort
Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.

Innovative design for comfort

Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.
Click here for more information
Innovative design for comfort
Innovative design for comfort

Innovative design for comfort

Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.
  • Wide field of view
  • Quick and convenient release
  • Easy to use
  • Innovative design for comfort
See all features
Wide field of view
Wide field of view

Wide field of view

It's easy to wear glasses, read or watch TV before bedtime without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.

Wide field of view

Wide field of view
It's easy to wear glasses, read or watch TV before bedtime without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.

Wide field of view

It's easy to wear glasses, read or watch TV before bedtime without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.
Click here for more information
Wide field of view
Wide field of view

Wide field of view

It's easy to wear glasses, read or watch TV before bedtime without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.
Quick and convenient release
Quick and convenient release

Quick and convenient release

The quick-release tube is designed to aid in easy disassembly as you get up throughout the night.

Quick and convenient release

Quick and convenient release
The quick-release tube is designed to aid in easy disassembly as you get up throughout the night.

Quick and convenient release

The quick-release tube is designed to aid in easy disassembly as you get up throughout the night.
Click here for more information
Quick and convenient release
Quick and convenient release

Quick and convenient release

The quick-release tube is designed to aid in easy disassembly as you get up throughout the night.
Easy to use
Easy to use

Easy to use

Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.

Easy to use

Easy to use
Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.

Easy to use

Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.
Click here for more information
Easy to use
Easy to use

Easy to use

Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.
Innovative design for comfort
Innovative design for comfort

Innovative design for comfort

Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.

Innovative design for comfort

Innovative design for comfort
Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.

Innovative design for comfort

Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.
Click here for more information
Innovative design for comfort
Innovative design for comfort

Innovative design for comfort

Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.

New patients prefer Amara View nearly 4 to 1 over Quattro, based on the degree of confinement they feel wearing the masks.*

29% higher in comfort**

29% higher in seal**

20% higher in stability**

25% higher with overall fit**

37% higher in overall appeal**

Want to see more results?

Download infographic for all details

 

*Philips-Respironics sponsored testing at seven contracted clinical sites for a 2 week X 2 week randomized crossover studywith 64 patients new to CPAP. Each patient tried Amara View and either Quattro or AirFit F10. Mask order between the two maskwas randomized. Mask comparison responses were collected after the second interval crossover. Statistical significance at 95% confidence, +/- 5% using a one-sample Bionomial Test comparing the observed proportion to a 50/50 split. Average comparisons using a 0 to 10 rating score; Among participants expressing a preference of one mask over another; Quattro, p-value = .004

**Philips-Respironics sponsored testing at two contracted clinical sites. Ninety-five compliant Quattro patients rated Quattro and then Amara View after approximately 30 days. Statistical significance at 95% confidence, +/- 5% using paired t-test comparing averages of 0 to 10 rating scores; p-value < .001

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Related products

Alternative products

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.