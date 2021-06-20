Home
SC1997/00 Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device
Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device

SC1997/00

I do not get expected results with my Philips Lumea

If you are not satisfied with the hair removal results of your Philips Lumea, do not worry. Read below the possible causes for this and our tips to fix them.

You are not following the treatment schedule

We recommend using Philips Lumea once every two weeks for the first four treatments to achieve significant hair reduction result. To maintain these results, repeat the treatments every 4 weeks for 8 times. The results may vary based on your individual hair regrowth and also across different body areas.

You are not removing hair properly

Before using Philips Lumea, make sure your skin is completely hair free. You can remove your body hair by shaving, waxing or epilating as long as hair is still visible. If you choose to wax, we recommend waiting at least 24 hours before using Lumea.  

Note: Some hair may grow back even though you have used your Philips Lumea frequently. This happens because the hair are at different stages of the growth cycle during the treatment. The hair that grow back tend to be softer and thinner and eventually fall out.

Removing hair from your skin before using Philips Lumea

You are not using the correct settings

It is very important to use the correct settings on your Philips Lumea, suitable for your skin tone. Always check the skin tone/hair color table in the user manual.

Some Philips Lumea models (BRI862, BRI863, BRI864, BRI94, BRI95 series) are equipped with a SmartSkin Sensor. The sensor recommends the setting which was comfortable for most women with a skin tone similar to yours. If the treatment feels uncomfortable with these settings you can always lower them manually.

You are missing spots

While treating your skin with Philips Lumea, make sure you cover all skin areas and do not miss any spots. Move your Lumea about one cm down or up after each flash to avoid missing any spots. The rim around the treatment window should overlap.

Flashing Philips Lumea evenly on your skin

You did not clean your Lumea

Clean your Philips Lumea after every usage to extend its lifetime and to avoid burnt spots. For proper cleaning instructions refer to your user manual.

You stored your Lumea in a humid place

Always store your Philips Lumea device in a dry and clean environment, preferably not in a humid place like the bathroom.

You are not suitable to use Lumea

In some circumstances, you should not be using Philips Lumea. Check the full list of contraindications/ medications/diseases in the user manual.

If you are still not happy with the results of your Philips Lumea, please contact us for further support.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SC1997/00 , SC1997/60 , SC1996/60 .

