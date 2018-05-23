Home
Enjoy 3 months of hair-free, smooth skin*

With our Lumea IPL advance

*At least 85% hair reduction in 3 treatment.

Philips lumea IPL advance

 

at least 85% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments*. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results.

Integrated skin tone sensor
1 Precision attachment for extra safety on the face

Philips Lumea Advanced works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on the body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day
After just 8 touch up treatments you can be hair-free for at least 3 months*
Lumea Prestige Emerald

Philips Lumea Prestige

Our most powerful IPL yet
Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.

Up to 92% hair reduction in 3 treatments** and 6 months* of hair-free smootness after just 12 treatments

Only Lumea with cordless and corded functionality
4 intelligent, curved attachments adapt treatment programs for each body area
*Median hair reduction on legs: 78%, after 12 treatment.
**When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary.

Proven safe and effective treatment


Objective studies show at least 85% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments**. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can be hair-free for at least 3 months*. To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery at the top of this page.
Results after each treatment
Treatment table
**When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary.
Results after each treatment
Treatment table
*Median hair reduction on legs: 78%, after 12 treatment.
**When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary.

Easy, gentle hair removal

 

Lumea is easy and safe to use. Choose the most comfortable energy setting for your skin tone with the integrated SmartSkin sensor. Treat different parts of your body gently and effectively in up to 15 minutes for a full body treatment.
lumea_advance_technology
Lumea Prestige Emerald - Step 1

Step 1

Get started by shaving, epilating or waxing the body area before treatment.
9898898-thumb

Step 2

Select the setting based on your skin tone with the SmartSkin sensor.
Lumea - Step 3

Step 3

Press the treatment window on your skin in a 90 degree angle. Wait for the ready to flash light and press the flash button.
Lumea - Step 4

Step 4

Slowly slide Lumea across the treatment area while flashing. Avoid flashing the same spot twice.

6 reasons to choose Philips Lumea IPL advance

1

2

3

4

At least 85% hair reduction in 3 treatments

Precision attachment for extra safety on the face

Only 15 minutes treatment timeon lower legs

Developed with Dermatologists for a safe treatment, even on sensitive areas

5

6

SmartSkin sensor indicates most comfortable setting for your skin tone

FREE app for continued support and personalized treatment guidance

Take the Lumea Prestige Journey

Unboxing

Treatment

Reviews

Philips Lumea, the ideal solution for you

Philips Lumea, the ideal solution for you

"IPL technology has been available in specialist salons since 1997. Phiips Lumea, derived from this professional IPL technology, makes it possible for you to treat easily and effectively at home. Philips Lumea Prestige is the culmination of 14 years of research and development in collaboration with leading dermatologists."
 

Tom Nuijs, inventor of Philips Lumea
IPL Technology developed with dermatologists

Dermatologist

Is Lumea Safe?

What is IPL?

Is Lumea Right For me?

Intelligent attachments adapt the treatment for each body area

 

Your hair and your curves vary across your body, so each area needs treating in a different way to ensure the best results. Philips Lumea Prestige has uniquely curved intelligent attachments for the body (legs, arms, stomach) and face (upper lip, chin). Each intelligent attachment differs by combinations of shape, window size, filter, and triggers a tailored treatment program for specific body part, when added to the device. This mix of considered design and bespoke treatment enables effective and safe treatment even on delicate or sensitive areas.
Face attachment

Face attachment

2 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 1.5 min*

To gently but effectively treat hair on your face, the attachment has been carefully designed with a flat window for precise use on the upper lip, chin or jawline. It has an extra integrated filter and when added to the device the it will automatically adjust the light treatment so it's better suited for treating unwanted hair on the face.


*when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
Underarm attachment

Underarm attachment

3 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 1.5 min*

The specially curved attachment is designed to treat hard-to-reach underarm hair. When this intelligent attachment is added to the device, a tailored underarm treatment is automatically triggered.


*when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
Bikini attachment

Bikini attachment

3 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 2 min*

Hair in the bikini area tends to be stronger and thicker than other body hair so it requires a bespoke attachment to deliver the best results. The attachment is curved and has an extra transparent filter. The light treatment is adjusted automatically when the attachment is added to the device.


*when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
Body attachment

Body attachment

4.1 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 8.5 min for two lower legs*
The body attachment is perfect for a fast treatment on large body areas like legs, arms and stomach. The curved-in design closely follows body contours for optimal skin contact. Adding the attachment to the device automatically triggers a tailored treatment suitable for these body areas.
 

*when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.

Percentage of women satisfied with hair reduction*

84%
on face

86%
armpits

78%
bikini

83%
legs

Face attachment

Safe and effective even on sensitive areas


Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin and sideburns) and body parts including legs, underarm, bikini area, stomach and arms.

"Is IPL hair removal suitable for me?"

 

Philips Lumea IPL advance works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. The greater the contrast between hair color and skin color, the more effective IPL can be. However, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white/grey, light blonde or red hair due to the low melanin concentration present, causing treatment to be ineffective. It is also not suitable for individuals with a very dark complexion, as the skin contains too much melanin concentration.

Suitable skin tones

Skin Tones

Suitable hair tones

Hair Tones
Download the Philips Lumea App for a personal coach at your fingertips

 

The Lumea app is free to download. It offers personalized guidance to support you in your IPL experience, and help you achieve long-lasting, hair-free, smoothness.
Read all Philips Lumea FAQ’s

