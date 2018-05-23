Philips lumea IPL advance

at least 85% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments*. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results.
Integrated skin tone sensor
Philips Lumea Advanced works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on the body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day
Our most powerful IPL yet
Up to 92% hair reduction in 3 treatments** and 6 months* of hair-free smootness after just 12 treatments
Only Lumea with cordless and corded functionality
Lumea is easy and safe to use. Choose the most comfortable energy setting for your skin tone with the integrated SmartSkin sensor. Treat different parts of your body gently and effectively in up to 15 minutes for a full body treatment.
"IPL technology has been available in specialist salons since 1997. Phiips Lumea, derived from this professional IPL technology, makes it possible for you to treat easily and effectively at home. Philips Lumea Prestige is the culmination of 14 years of research and development in collaboration with leading dermatologists."
Tom Nuijs, inventor of Philips Lumea
Your hair and your curves vary across your body, so each area needs treating in a different way to ensure the best results. Philips Lumea Prestige has uniquely curved intelligent attachments for the body (legs, arms, stomach) and face (upper lip, chin). Each intelligent attachment differs by combinations of shape, window size, filter, and triggers a tailored treatment program for specific body part, when added to the device. This mix of considered design and bespoke treatment enables effective and safe treatment even on delicate or sensitive areas.
To gently but effectively treat hair on your face, the attachment has been carefully designed with a flat window for precise use on the upper lip, chin or jawline. It has an extra integrated filter and when added to the device the it will automatically adjust the light treatment so it's better suited for treating unwanted hair on the face.
*when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
The specially curved attachment is designed to treat hard-to-reach underarm hair. When this intelligent attachment is added to the device, a tailored underarm treatment is automatically triggered.
Hair in the bikini area tends to be stronger and thicker than other body hair so it requires a bespoke attachment to deliver the best results. The attachment is curved and has an extra transparent filter. The light treatment is adjusted automatically when the attachment is added to the device.
The body attachment is perfect for a fast treatment on large body areas like legs, arms and stomach. The curved-in design closely follows body contours for optimal skin contact. Adding the attachment to the device automatically triggers a tailored treatment suitable for these body areas.
Philips Lumea IPL advance works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. The greater the contrast between hair color and skin color, the more effective IPL can be. However, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white/grey, light blonde or red hair due to the low melanin concentration present, causing treatment to be ineffective. It is also not suitable for individuals with a very dark complexion, as the skin contains too much melanin concentration.