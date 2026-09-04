What are the differences among Philips Avent pacifiers?

Find out how the Philips Avent ultra start, ultra soft, ultra air pacifiers, and Soothie differ from our regular pacifiers. Play Pause

Philips Avent ultra start pacifier Philips Avent newborn pacifiers are our lightest and smallest, ringless pacifiers to support your newborn baby. More airflow helps to prevent the skin from getting dry and irritated. The ultra start pacifier also comes with a sterilizing/carrying case to sterilize the pacifier in the microwave. The ultra start pacifier is available also in the Nighttime version.

Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier The Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier has a soft, flexible shield to reduce marks and skin irritation. The ultra soft pacifier also comes with a sterilizing/carrying case to sterilize the pacifier in the microwave. The ultra soft pacifier is available in 0-6m, 6-18m, and 18m+ versions.

Philips Avent ultra air pacifier The Philips Avent ultra air pacifier allows for more airflow than other Philips Avent pacifiers. More airflow helps to prevent the skin from getting dry and irritated. The ultra air pacifier also comes with a sterilizing/carrying case to sterilize the pacifier in the microwave. The ultra air pacifier is available in the Nighttime, 0-6m, 6-18m, and 18m+ versions.