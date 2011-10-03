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Discontinued

LCD widescreen monitor

192E1SB/00

4.5

| (4) Reviews

Attractive 16:9 HD display offers great value

Enjoy more with this Vista-ready HD display ! With VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 192E1 is a great choice for all your needs

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Attractive 16:9 HD display offers great value

  • 48 cm (19") w E-line

  • WXGA

Small footprint to blend into any lifestyle

5ms fast response time

On-Off response time is the period required for a liquid crystal cell to go from active (black) to inactive (white) and back to active (black) again. It is measured in milliseconds. Faster is better: Lower response time means faster transitions and, therefore, results in fewer visible image artifacts in the display of transition of texts and graphics. On-Off response time is a more important measure in the display of business content like documents, graphs and photos.

Ready to display HD content

A high definition monitor is a display device designed to deliver the exceptional picture quality of high definition pictures, one fully prepared for HD sources like HD set top boxes. A HD monitor offers picture quality beyond that of progressive scan, conforming to strict standards for HD screens that display high resolution, top picture quality signals through a universal connection for either analog VGA or uncompressed DVI digital connections and supports HDCP. It displays 720p (1280x720p @ 50 and 60 Hz progressive) and 1080i (1920x1080i @ 50 and 60 Hz interlaced) signals.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2
1

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

An elegant design and top-quality 24" HD Monitor

I have been using the Philips 244E1SB monitor for a while now, every day of work. It has never once failed to fulfil its' features, functionality or display requirements, even with multiple inputs to compete with the use it takes. We ordered three for our small team and they have not failed to impress us or co-workers with how impressive they deal with a variety of outputs.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

31/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great monitor!

I recently purchased this monitor and used it quite a bit in this short time. Looks and feels very good quality make. Quality of image is brilliant (I have used VGA and DVI connections - only VGA cable included - have not used HDMI yet). Very good response rate. Sleek design (looks a lot more expensive). Smartouch buttons are cool. Speakers are very good for everyday PC use - I suggest you use an external system if you want to listen to music. The whole monitor including base is really light. What can I say, I'm really pleased with my purchase. I hope it continues like that.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

17/04/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

If you don't have problems whit this screen your getting a good screen

I had terrible blue bleeding all around the screen and had bougt a dvi cable where dvi failed on the screen not even 14 days after i started to use it, generally a good picture out of the box (hasn't adjusted the picture to my preferences, less then 14 days after i startede to use it), didn't i had those 2 problems i wouldn't have returned it and would still use it

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

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