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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
LCD widescreen monitor
Discontinued
Support
192E1SB/00
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All (2)
What does 'refresh rate' mean in connection with an LCD monitor?
Why is there no flickering on an LCD Monitor?
My Monitor has no power (the Power LED does not light up). What should I do?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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