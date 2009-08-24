HD Ready for the highest quality display of HD signals

Enjoy the exceptional picture quality of High Definition pictures and be fully prepared for HD sources like HDTV settop box or Blu-ray disc. HD Ready is a protected label that offers picture quality beyond that of progressive scan. It conforms to strict standards laid out by EICTA to offer a HD screen that displays the benefits of resolution and picture quality of a High Definition signal. It has a universal connection for both analog YPbPr and uncompressed Digital connection of DVI or HDMI, supporting HDCP. It can display 720p, and 1080i signals at 50 and 60Hz.