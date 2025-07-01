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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner
Discontinued
Support
201T1SB/00
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What can I do if I forgot the code to unlock the TV lock feature?
The TV reception from an antenna connection is poor
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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