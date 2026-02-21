2 year warranty
Simply immersive
The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with Ultra wide-color and Adaptive-Sync brings your images alive!
E Line
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
5.0
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
SøLy
21/02/2026
United Kingdom
Great monitor
I bought one monitor, and after using it, I bought another.
Pros
Great price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2025-02-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2025-02-21
Davo92
23/10/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent monitors
Got these to replace old monitors, look great and great quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 322E1C Full HD Curved LCD display
Date of Use 2025-09-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 322E1C Full HD Curved LCD display
Date of Use 2025-09-23
DinduNuffinLV
04/07/2024
United Kingdom
Decent budget monitor.
I've been using this monitor for a little over a year now, and for it's price it's ok. I only could wish this monitor was 120 Hz, than it would have been even better for gaming. Great for watching 4k cinema content.
Pros
4k, good colors even without having the posh expensive Dolby hdr+ whatever name feature
Cons
not 120 Hz, not fanciest hdr+ whatever name
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2023-07-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2023-07-04
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.