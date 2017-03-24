2 year warranty
Discontinued
328M6FJMB/01
Get in the moment
The new curved Momentum display with immersive Ambiglow lighting gets you in the moment. Fast action looks great on-screen with Quad HD resolution, AMD FreeSync™ technology and 144Hz fast refresh.
Momentum
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience. The innovative Ambiglow technology enlarges the screen by creating an immersive halo of light. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content and continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. User friendly options allow you to adjust the ambiance to your liking. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
Reviews
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
This Philips display is capable of achieving upto 144Hz refresh rates thru its HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort connector. Please ensure your graphics card is capable of 144Hz refresh rates and updated with the latest driver.
For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.