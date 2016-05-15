Search terms

Hospitality TV

32HFL5011T/12
    Game-changing experience

    Give your guests the viewing experience they deserve. They will enjoy a quicker, more responsive TV with a wealth of dedicated hospitality applications, while you will enjoy easy remote installation and management at your convenience. See all benefits

      Game-changing experience

      powered by Android™

      • 32" MediaSuite
      • powered by Android™
      CMND and Create: Show the information you want, when you want

      CMND and Create: Show the information you want, when you want

      CMND and Create allows you to provide the information you want, when you want. The content-management module of CMND, it allows for easy creation and distribution of interactive, branded hotel web pages. Tailor your TVs to give guests the most up-to-date information with the latest developments in your hotel, all in real time.

      CMND and Control: effortless maintenance of your TVs

      CMND and Control: effortless maintenance of your TVs

      CMND and Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TVs from a central location, without the need to visit any rooms. Update and manage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

      Miracast and DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

      Miracast and DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

      Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music — it can all be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast and DirectShare!

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      Android: a faster, richer, more enjoyable TV experience

      With Android on your Hospitality TV you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

      AppControl to add, sort and delete apps with minimal effort

      AppControl ensures your TVs get the apps you want. With the ability to add, delete and sort apps, plus the ability to configure apps to specific rooms, it's a truly personalised guest experience that you can control from a centralised location, without having to enter the room. For ease of use and security, load your custom app on our private cloud-based server and feel secure in the fact that only you can access it.

      Advanced apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

      Advanced apps consist of an ever-growing library of applications. With the power of Android, apps run faster and more smoothly, and are more advanced than ever. They are tailored for hospitality, so guest information is securely deleted after use and access to illegal content that can harm your business is prevented.

      Integrated IPTV system for optimal customised interactivity

      Save costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. As well as delivering content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your Internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customised portal you want.

      Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

      The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

      Philips TV Remote App for greater guest control

      Don't feel like using the remote control? Use the Philips TV Remote App on your smartphone or tablet to control your TV, pick and choose what apps to view and access SmartInfo. Available for free download on iOS and Android devices.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED Full HD
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        80  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        32  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        178º (H)/178º (V)
        Picture enhancement
        • 200 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        • Pixel Plus HD

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        16 (2x8)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
        Sound Features
        • AVL
        • Incredible surround
        • Dynamic Bass
        • Dolby MS10

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Features
        Illuminated wordmark

      • Android

        Memory size
        8 GB
        OS
        Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
        Analogue TV
        PAL
        IP Playback
        • Multicast
        • Unicast
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Wireless Connectivity

        Wi-Fi-Direct
        • DirectShare
        • Miracast
        Wireless LAN
        802.11 b/g/n
        Bluetooth
        • 4.0
        • HID Gamepad Ready
        • Multi-channel
        • Wireless Audio (Headphone)

      • Rear Connectivity

        Scart
        • RGB
        • CVBS
        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack
        Component
        YPbPr + L/R cinch
        DVI audio in
        Mini-Jack
        External Control
        RJ-48
        External power
        • Mini-Jack
        • 12 V, max 1.1 A

      • Connectivity Bottom

        Antenna
        IEC-75
        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        Ethernet (LAN)
        RJ-45
        HDMI1
        HDMI 1.4
        HDMI 2
        HDMI 1.4
        USB1
        USB 2.0

      • Side Connectivity

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3.2
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        HDMI 3
        HDMI 1.4
        HDMI 4
        HDMI 1.4 (MHL 2.0)
        USB 2
        USB 3.0

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        HDMI
        • ARC (all ports)
        • DVI (all ports)
        • MHL 2.0 (HDMI 4)
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        LAN
        Wake up on LAN
        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface

      • Features

        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now and Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        • HbbTV
        • Subtitles
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        Local control
        Joystick

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        Prison mode
        • high-security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        SmartInfo
        • HTML5 Browser
        • Interactive Templates
        CMND&Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Real-time TV Status (IP)
        • Remote Management over IP/RF
        • CMND&Create
        • TV Group management
        Your brand
        • SmartInfo
        • Welcome Logo
        • Customisable Dashboard (HTML)
        • IPTV System
        • Custom Apps
        • Location Name (Geonames ID)
        Apps
        • AppControl
        • Cloud-based Apps
        • Android Apps
        Integrated services
        5-Day Weather Forecast
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF/IP
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        • Wake Up Sounds
        Clock
        • Clock in Standby Mode
        • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
        • On-screen Clock
        • Optional External Clock
        Languages
        Guest language control
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Themed lists
        Interactive DRM
        • VSecure
        • Playready Smoothstreaming
        • SecureMedia
        Control
        • Block Automatic Channel Update
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
        Power control
        • Auto Power ON
        • Green/fast start-up
        • WoLAN
        • WoWLAN
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Format
        • Volume
        • Picture Style
        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low-Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        Anti-Theft
        • Battery Anti-theft Protection
        • Kensington Lock

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Multimedia connections
        • USB
        • LAN
        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SMI
        • SSA SUB
        • TXT
        • ASS
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture formats supported
        • JPG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Tabletop swivel stand
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        • Power Cord
        • Remote Control 22AV1505B/12
        Optional
        • External Clock 22AV1120C/00
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
        • Setup RC 22AV9573A
        • Bluetooth RC 22AV1507A/12

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
        Energy Label Class
        A+
        EU Energy Label power
        28  W
        Annual energy consumption
        41  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.4 W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        727  mm
        Set Height
        425  mm
        Set Depth
        64/77  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        727  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        489  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        179  mm
        Product weight
        5  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        6.3  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • M4
        • 100 x 100 mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop stand

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
          • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the TV is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
