2 year warranty
Discontinued
Take console gaming to the next level
This Momentum display boasts sound by legendary audio experts Bowers & Wilkins, creates a new-level console gaming. Get immersed in the performance of this beautiful large display. Enjoy gaming awesomeness with optimal sound and visuals.
Momentum
55" (139.7 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Six sound modes to optimize your gaming, viewing or listening experience. Sport & Racing: Create a realistic, being-there experience when enjoying sports or racing games. RPG and Adventure: Immersive yourself in spacious and atmospheric sound. Shooting and Action: Experience punchy, impactful sound for maximum excitement and realism. Movie Watching: Enhance movie soundtracks for an immersive, cinematic listening experience. Music: True Sound by Bowers & Wilkins, delivering the performance as the artist intended. Personal: Access the EQ menu to adjust the sound to your specific requirements.
Sound this perfect should be heard with no obstructions. The soundbar on this Philips display is covered with a premium speaker fabric created by high-end manufacturer Kvadrat. This beautiful wool-blend material is acoustically transparent, allowing every scintillating detail to flow freely from the speaker into the room.
Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience. The innovative Ambiglow technology enhances the content on the screen by creating a halo of light from the monitor. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content and continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.
4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Mkp1986
24/05/2020
United Kingdom
Perfect for Console gaming
I purchased my Philips Momentum 43 4k monitor around 6 months ago and it has been fantastic. Its ideal for console gaming, especially with the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X and also with the upcoming PS5 and Series X this will be fantastic. There is literally no input lag which really helps in fast paced online shooting games, and the colour accuracy and HDR brightness brings more cinematic games to life. It's by far the best large gaming monitor for a console, I would probably go for a smaller size for PC gaming as sitting close to a desk with this size monitor could be difficult. I have a smaller 28 inch 144hz for PC use. This was purchased only to be used as a monitor for my consoles and it has been absolutely fantastic. Don't buy a 4k TV for console get yourself a great monitor like this I can 100% guarantee you won't regret it. 5 stars
Pros
Amazing picture, HDR, Low input Lag, Speakers are really good
Cons
Too large for PC use on a desk
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
Date of Use 2020-01-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
Date of Use 2020-01-24
Zaduvalo
07/01/2020
United Kingdom
Excellent product for price
Best choose for gaming and work. 60 Hz in 4K resolution is enough for most expensive PCs.
Pros
Price, colors, HDR 1000, responce, adaptive sync (helps for slower PC)
Cons
Sometimes USB disconnets, Ones monitor doest turn on after sleep mode (power on/off helps), Slow volume regulation from remote control, Ambiglow only on bottom side
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
Date of Use 2018-12-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
Date of Use 2018-12-07
19/12/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
436M6VBPAB 43” 4K Monentum monitor
Great PC 4K monitor / game monitor, a little on the expensive side.
Pros
Wall mountable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
Date of Use 2021-08-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
Date of Use 2021-08-19
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.