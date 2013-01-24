Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

H-Line Display

55BDL3102H/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Captivate your audience Captivate your audience Captivate your audience
    -{discount-value}

    H-Line Display

    55BDL3102H/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Captivate your audience

    Experience your content like never before thanks to high brightness. At 2500 nits, our new 55 inch display delivers high brightness for excellent legibility and visibility, even in high ambient light environments. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    H-Line Display

    Captivate your audience

    Experience your content like never before thanks to high brightness. At 2500 nits, our new 55 inch display delivers high brightness for excellent legibility and visibility, even in high ambient light environments. See all benefits

    Captivate your audience

    Experience your content like never before thanks to high brightness. At 2500 nits, our new 55 inch display delivers high brightness for excellent legibility and visibility, even in high ambient light environments. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    H-Line Display

    Captivate your audience

    Experience your content like never before thanks to high brightness. At 2500 nits, our new 55 inch display delivers high brightness for excellent legibility and visibility, even in high ambient light environments. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all unmapped

      Captivate your audience

      With a high brightness screen experience

      • 55"
      • 2500 cd/m²
      • Full HD
      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network that is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry-standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardised media player. This cable-free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need to.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.

      2500 nit brightness for high ambient light applications

      Enjoy an excellent visual experience even in areas illuminated by direct sunlight thanks to the 2500 nit panel. The high brightness offers a wide array of new implementation possibilities, especially in locations that have high ambient light levels, delivering crystal clear images for all locations where ambient brightness is an issue.

      Designed for 24/7 operation at highest accuracy

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use at highest accuracy and in critical environments. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your entire network. Simply plug in a RJ45 Internet cable for network connection and connect the display with the dedicated URL address, and you are ready to play your cloud-based content.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139.7  cm
        Panel technology
        SVA
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        2500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        5000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        6  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Display colours
        16.7 M (8 bits)
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • DVI-D
        • Component (BNC)
        • Composite (BNC)
        • HDMI (x 2)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        Audio input
        • 3.5-mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        3.5 mm jack
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • AC-out
        • OPS
        • USB

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        15.6 mm
        Set Width
        1242.2  mm
        Set Height
        713  mm
        Set Depth
        137.9  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        48.9  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.1  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        5.43  inch
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Product weight
        35.8  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        78.94  lb
        Smart insert height
        200  mm
        Smart insert width
        100  mm

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        • LAN (RJ45)
        Signal Loop Through
        • RS232
        • IR Loop through
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Ease of installation
        • Smart Insert
        • Edge Alignment Kit
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        368  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80(operation),5 - 95% (storage)  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Edge alignment plates
        • RS232 cable
        Optional accessories
        • IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
        • Tabletop stand
        Included Accessories
        RS232 daisy-chain cable

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Portuguese
        Regulatory approvals
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        Warranty
        3-year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • WAV
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Video
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 25, 30 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Edge alignment plates
      • RS232 cable
      • Optional accessories: IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
      • Optional accessories: Tabletop stand

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.