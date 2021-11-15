2 year warranty
Discontinued
A76P5B/40
Top quality technology for small devices
Provides a long lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices
Alkaline
In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.
Every battery loses energy when not in use. We guarantee that the battery will retain at least 80% of its initial energy until the expiry date.
Power solution for a variety of calculators, toys and keyless entry systems, photo equipment and other electronic devices.