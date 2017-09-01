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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Cordless phone

D4601B/90

Smart Elegance

With a large reverse display, extended privacy settings, micro USB charging and stylish contours, the Philips D465 Cordless Phone with inbuilt answering machine offers superior sound in a sleek form. Enjoy every call in crystal clarity.

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Smart Elegance

  • 4.6cm display/ white backlight

  • Handset speakerphone

High contrast, 4.6cm (1.8") white on black graphical display

High contrast, 4.6cm (1.8") white on black graphical display

Caller ID – so you always know who is calling*

Caller ID – so you always know who is calling*

Sometimes it is good to know who is calling before you answer. And our Caller ID lets you keep track of who is on the other end of the line.

Low radiation and power consumption

Low radiation and power consumption

Philips phones are energy efficient and designed to be respectful to the environment.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. This feature requires additional subscription of Caller ID service. Please check with your local network operator for details.