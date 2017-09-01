2 year warranty
Discontinued
D4601B/90
Smart Elegance
With a large reverse display, extended privacy settings, micro USB charging and stylish contours, the Philips D465 Cordless Phone with inbuilt answering machine offers superior sound in a sleek form. Enjoy every call in crystal clarity.
4.6cm display/ white backlight
Handset speakerphone
Sometimes it is good to know who is calling before you answer. And our Caller ID lets you keep track of who is on the other end of the line.
Philips phones are energy efficient and designed to be respectful to the environment.
Reviews
This feature requires additional subscription of Caller ID service. Please check with your local network operator for details.