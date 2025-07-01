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2 year warranty
Landline phones
All series
Cordless phone
Discontinued
Support
D4601B/90
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All (5)
What is FSK/DTMF and why do I need it?
Will Wi-Fi interfere with the function of my Philips phone?
How to change the direct access keys of my Philips phone?
How to disconnect my Philips phone from the router?
How to switch between two calls on my Philips phone?
No ringtone after connecting my Philips DECT phone to router
I hear a periodic clicking when I dial a number
My Philips handset is easily out of range
I hear a hum noise from the Philips handset during a conversation.
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