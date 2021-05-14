Search terms

3000 Series

Steam iron

DST3020/20
    Powerful steam to tackle every crease

    Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill. See all benefits

    Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill. See all benefits

      Steamboost up to 160g

      • 2200 W power
      • 35 g/min continuous steam
      • 160 g steam boost
      • Ceramic
      Steam boost up to 160 gram for extra power

      Steam boost up to 160 gram for extra power

      The strong steam boost gives you that extra power to penetrate deeper into the fabric and cut through the tough creases easily.

      Smooth gliding ceramic soleplate

      Smooth gliding ceramic soleplate

      Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It does not stick to your garment, is scratch resistant and easy to keep clean.

      Continuous steam up to 35g/min for consistant performance

      Continuous steam up to 35g/min for consistant performance

      Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

      2200 watt for fast heat-up

      2200 watt for fast heat-up

      Delivers fast warm-up and powerful performance.

      Smooth gliding ceramic soleplate

      Smooth gliding ceramic soleplate

      Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It does not stick to your garment, is scratch resistant and easy to keep clean.

      Our drip stop prevents water dripping on your garment

      Our drip stop prevents water dripping on your garment

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets, so you can iron with confidence at any temperature.

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      With the vertical steam function you can refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.

      Reach difficult places easily with the triple precision tip

      Reach difficult places easily with the triple precision tip

      The tip is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

      Iron more in one go with the 300ml water tank

      Iron more in one go with the 300ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Built-in Calc Clean Slider
        Yes
        Descaling and cleaning
        Yes

      • Powerful performance

        Continuous steam
        35 g/min
        Steam boost
        Up to 160 gram
        Power
        2200 W
        Ready to use
        35 sec.

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.9  m
        Soleplate
        Ceramic
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        32x13x16.2  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        12.1x14.3x29  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1.5  kg

