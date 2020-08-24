2 year warranty
Discontinued
FM16FD70V/00
Small, light, for use anywhere
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive Snow edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
16GB
Snow Edition 2.0
5-pack
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
Pick your trendy color; jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green or electric blue to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor