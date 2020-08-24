2 year warranty
Discontinued
FM64FD170B/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
64GB
Motion Edition 2.0
The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.
An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.