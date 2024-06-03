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  • KA_2023_HD7430_90_RFT_Fullframe_Core.tif
  • KA_2023_HD7430_90_RFT_Fullframe_Core.tif

Discontinued

Essentials collectionPhilips Drip Coffee Maker 1000 Series

HD7430/91

Tasty coffee every day

Sip more with Philips Essential Collection 1000 Series Drip Coffee Maker. Enjoy up to 10 cups of hot coffee thanks to a generous 1.2 L capacity and Keep Warm function. Brew more, savor longer.

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Savor long-lasting hot coffee moments

Tasty coffee every day

  • Durable, safe and efficient brewing

  • Smart and convenient design

  • Discover the full breakfast set

Discover the full breakfast set

Discover the full breakfast set

A breakfast set designed for what truly counts. Discover the full set with matching kettle and toaster.

1.2 L jug for up to 10 cups of coffee

1.2 L jug for up to 10 cups of coffee

Brew more, savor more. The 1.2 L glass jug lets you to brew up to 10 cups of your favorite coffee.

Keep Warm mode for long-lasting hot coffee

Keep Warm mode for long-lasting hot coffee

Our drip coffee maker automatically switches to Keep Warm mode for 30 minutes after every brew, so you can sip and savor hot coffee longer.

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