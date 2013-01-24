Home
    -{discount-value}

    Satinelle Epilator

    HP6408/00
    Satinelle Soft

    This new compact Satinelle Soft has a pivoting massage system, which relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

      Satinelle Soft

      Gentle epilator with pivoting massage system

      Pivoting massage system

      Pivoting massage system

      The pivoting massage system relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

      Unique Philips epilating system

      Unique Philips epilating system

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      This epilator has a washable epilation head. This enables you to clean the epilation head under running water for better hygiene

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        2 speed settings
        Yes
        Metal epilating system
        Yes
        Pivoting massage system
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        232 x 175 x 75 (h x w x d)  mm
        A-box dimensions
        247 x 200 x 400 (h x w x d)  mm
        No. of pieces per A-box
        5  pcs
        F-box weight
        659.5  g
        A-box weight
        3531  g

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        For easy cleaning
        Sensitive area cap
        For delicate body areas
        Exfoliation body puff
        Fewer ingrown hairs

      • Logistic data

        Pallet size (GB)
        113.3 x 120 x 100  cm
        Pallet size (EU)
        113.3 x 120 x 80  cm
        Pallet quantity (EU)
        240  pcs
        Pallet quantity (GB)
        300  pcs
        Number of A-boxes per layer (EU)
        60
        Number of A-boxes per layer (GB)
        75
        Number of layers (EU)
        4
        Number of layers (GB)
        4

