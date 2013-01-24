Epilation made easy
Enjoy long-lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Epilation made easy
Enjoy long-lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene. See all benefits
Epilation made easy
Enjoy long-lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Epilation made easy
Enjoy long-lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene. See all benefits
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5 mm without pulling the skin.
This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene
Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble-free for weeks
Shaving head follows the contours of your bikini line and underarms for a closer shave.
Use the trimming comb on the shaving head to cut longer hairs before epilating or to trim your bikini area.
Travel pouch for storage and transport.
Accessories
Ease of use
Features
Performance
Power
Service