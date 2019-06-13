ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Product With Accessory Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Product With Accessory Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

SatinSoftEpilator

HP6522/01

4

| (22) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Enjoy the touch of satin.

Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximises hygiene. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes a shaving head with trimming comb.

See all benefits

Epilator with Skin Perfect system

Enjoy the touch of satin.

  • SkinCare system

  • Wet & dry

  • Shaving head

Exfoliation brush to reveal even more radiant skin.

Exfoliation brush to reveal even more radiant skin.

Unique Philips design which contains hypo-allergenic bristles for optimal hygiene, fits perfectly in your hand for optimal handling in all conditions and can be used wet & dry.

Vibrating massage bar stimulates your skin

Vibrating massage bar stimulates your skin

Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process.

Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

22

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

13/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS

I love this product. I have had the luck of trying others and always come back to this one. It's my go to. Although any epilation is painful, I find this one gives off the least amount of pain and is the most effective. It picks up even the tiniest of hairs. Using often yields such good results and your usage needed becomes less quite quickly. Honestly don't think I could ever give this up.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

13/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS

I love this product. I have had the luck of trying others and always come back to this one. It's my go to. Although any epilation is painful, I find this one gives off the least amount of pain and is the most effective. It picks up even the tiniest of hairs. Using often yields such good results and your usage needed becomes less quite quickly. Honestly don't think I could ever give this up.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

19/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great product

You can see efect straight on. You no need worry about hair growth for few weeks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.