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2 year warranty
All series
SatinSoft Epilator
Discontinued
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HP6522/01
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All (3)
Can epilating damage lymphatic vessels in my armpit?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
My Philips Epilator is noisy
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