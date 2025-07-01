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2 year warranty
Haircare
All series
Straightener
Discontinued
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HP8319/03
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All (4)
Can I use my Philips Hair Styler on wet hair?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
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