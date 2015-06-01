2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8319/03
Easy straight and shine
Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.
Essential Care
Ceramic
The longer plates enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds
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