2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8344/00
3x more caring for your hair
The new Philips Care & Control straightener allows you to get the straight hair style you want while being gentler on your hair. 3x more caring straightening thanks to Ionic conditioning, Silky smooth ceramic plates and digital temperature control
Ceramic plates
130 - 200 C temperature
Ionic conditioning
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.
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