The best shaver from the world's no. 1
The Philips SmartTouch-XL Limited Edition combines both Philips and Williams' long history of innovation and technical expertise to create a unique premium performance shaver with Formula 1 elements like carbon fibre and chrome.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Personal Comfort Control adapts the shaver to your skin type. Select the 'Normal' setting for a fast and comfortable close shave. Select 'Sensitive' for a comfortable close shave with maximum skin comfort.
The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.
The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.
Use the Jet Clean system to clean and lubricate the blades automatically. It also recharges the battery after every use.
