1000 Series Airfryer 1000 series 3.2L
All the flavor, none of the hassle
Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Simply dial up the time and temperature to enjoy delicious, healthy side dishes and snacks in under 15 minutes.
1000 Series Airfryer 1000 series 3.2L
All the flavor, none of the hassle Easy to use Time and energy saving Less oil Adjustable time & temperature Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*
Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.
12 cooking methods in one handy appliance
Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Easily adjust time and temperature for 12 different ways of cooking including quick reheating, defrosting and dehydrating.
Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App
Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Airfryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**
Quick and easy cleanup
Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate and pan that can be put in the dishwasher.
3.2 L capacity for easy side dishes and snacks
The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 400 g of fries, 4 chicken drumsticks or 400 g of vegetables in a 3.2-liter pan.
Save time and lower your energy bills
Cook up to 50% faster & save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***
Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology
Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. RapidAir technology with its unique Starfish design creates perfect air flow to cook quickly and tastily every time.
Country of origin
Made in
China
Product Compatibility
Compatible with
HD9925, HD9926, HD9904
Technical specifications
Voltage
220 - 240
V Power
1300
W Cord length
0.8
m Frequency
50 - 60
Hz Instant on/no pre-heat
Yes
Weight and dimensions
Weight appliance
3.67
kg Dimension of product (LxWxH)
352 x 257 x 273 mm
General specifications
Cord storage
Yes Non-slip feet
Yes Integrated cord storage
Yes Automatic shut-off
Yes Cool-touch handgrips
Yes Dishwasher safe
Yes Temperature control
80 - 200 °C Cool wall exterior
Yes Product features
Analogue Technology
Rapid air technology Time control
Up to 60 minutes Non-stick coating
Yes Comfortable handle
Yes Cooking method
Frying
Roasting
Grilling
Baking
One-pot cooking
Stir-frying
Sautee
Cook from frozen
Reheating
Defrosting
Dehydrating
Toasting BPA free inner coating
Yes
Design and finishing
Color(s)
Black
Service
2-year guarantee
Yes
Sustainability
User manual
100% recycled paper
*Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer. **Survey among HomeID users, 6000 respondents, 2021. ***Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.
